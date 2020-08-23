(Photo) Classy Liverpool star Sadio Mane helps out injured Stuttgart ace in pre-season friendly

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane once again showed his classy and humble side during his team’s 3-0 pre-season friendly win against Stuttgart.

In the 36th minute of the clash, Mane helped Roberto Massimo walk off the pitch after the attacker was injured.

Stuttgart have since announced that Massimo has suffered a knock to his left ankle, with the player leaving the club’s pre-season training camp for further assessment.

See More: Video: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez leaves Stuttgart ace with broken elbow after rough challenge

Mane helping an injured Stuttgart player off the pitch – a class act, we're lucky to have a player like him representing our club ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/DMtd4Qxcry — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 22, 2020

Mané helping a fellow opposition player off the pitch. Class act. ? pic.twitter.com/J6hoXl5uOW — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 22, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez leaves Stuttgart ace with broken elbow after rough challenge “Absolute unit” and “Raw and unreliable”: These fans discuss mixed performance from Man United target Video: Defender linked with Man United scores for Monaco after an incredible first touch and finish

Mane comes across as one of that select bunch of players that all football fans just love with his kind-hearted manner.