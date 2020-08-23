Menu

(Photo) Classy Liverpool star Sadio Mane helps out injured Stuttgart ace in pre-season friendly

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane once again showed his classy and humble side during his team’s 3-0 pre-season friendly win against Stuttgart.

In the 36th minute of the clash, Mane helped Roberto Massimo walk off the pitch after the attacker was injured.

Stuttgart have since announced that Massimo has suffered a knock to his left ankle, with the player leaving the club’s pre-season training camp for further assessment.

Mane comes across as one of that select bunch of players that all football fans just love with his kind-hearted manner.

