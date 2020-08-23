“Ran the show”: These fans react to likely Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool move after fine performance vs PSG

Thiago Alcantara has been constantly linked with Liverpool ever since the Bundesliga season finished, and Bayern’s run in the Champions League has given the fans a chance to see him play at the highest level.

Although nothing has been formally announced yet, The Mirror indicated that a good performance in the Champions League Final against PSG could put Liverpool in a position where they would have no choice but to make a move for him.

If that’s the case then expect something to happen soon, as the Spanish midfielder had a fine game where he kept the ball moving and started some very dangerous attacks.

He also showed that he has the poise and vision to take the Liverpool midfield to the next level, while there was no shortage of graft or defensive intelligence in his performance either.

It looks like a lot of fans on Twitter are now expecting him to move to Anfield, and most think that he would be a great signing:

Thiago ran the show tonight. What a player he is! 30 million is a steal if liverpool can get that over the line ?? — JoshuaWager. (@Joshalfiewager) August 23, 2020

Thiago a very good player.Just do it Liverpool. — ????????@??? (@MphoentleKenal1) August 23, 2020

I feel this makes Thiago’s move to Liverpool more likely. Thiago helped win them the UCL and allowing him to leave is a gesture of goodwill, thanking him for his service. It’s not as if Bayern need much money or will miss him that much with that squad. — Jonathan Liu (@crazy7chameleon) August 23, 2020

Owen Hargreaves: “[Bayern] need to keep hold of Thiago. He was the best player on the pitch. Liverpool fans will be looking at that and thinking; ‘Ah yes please!’” — LFC KNOWLEDGE (@LFCknowledge) August 23, 2020

Thiago playing for Liverpool next season will be scary. — Mr. Addo (@kwesiaddo73) August 23, 2020