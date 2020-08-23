Menu

“Ran the show”: These fans react to likely Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool move after fine performance vs PSG

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Thiago Alcantara has been constantly linked with Liverpool ever since the Bundesliga season finished, and Bayern’s run in the Champions League has given the fans a chance to see him play at the highest level.

Although nothing has been formally announced yet, The Mirror indicated that a good performance in the Champions League Final against PSG could put Liverpool in a position where they would have no choice but to make a move for him.

If that’s the case then expect something to happen soon, as the Spanish midfielder had a fine game where he kept the ball moving and started some very dangerous attacks.

READ MORE: Video: Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara does “The Henderson shuffle” as he lifts the Champions League

He also showed that he has the poise and vision to take the Liverpool midfield to the next level, while there was no shortage of graft or defensive intelligence in his performance either.

It looks like a lot of fans on Twitter are now expecting him to move to Anfield, and most think that he would be a great signing:

More Stories Thiago Alcantara