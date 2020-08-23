Talks next week: Liverpool to negotiate with Bayern as Thiago agrees personal terms

Well-regarded transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CBS Sports this evening that Bayern Munich and Liverpool are set to hold transfer talks for Thiago next week.

Romano reports that the Spaniard has already agreed personal terms ahead of a possible move to Anfield, with the playmaker keen to work under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage.

It’s added that the 29-year-old will definitely leave this summer, with the midfield maestro carrying a €30m price tag.

It was reported earlier by the Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer that the pass master may actually be a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, with the ace being tipped to join Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

"There are good possibilities to see Thiago Alcântara to Liverpool next season."@FabrizioRomano with the latest on Thiago Alcântara pic.twitter.com/YNOOSk977g — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 23, 2020

Bayern have the chance to win their sixth Champions League title tonight in their mammoth clash against Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

The Spain international was first linked with a surprise move to the Reds a couple of months ago, the ace has proved that he’s world-class with some sensational performances in the UCL.

Whilst Thiago doesn’t fit the usual profile of a Liverpool signing, the central midfielder will add a different dimension to the Reds in the middle of the park with his superb passing and creativity.