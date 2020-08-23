According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, super agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that new contract talks for client Paul Pogba will be held with Manchester United soon.

Raiola reiterated that the Frenchman is ‘100%’ part of the Red Devils’ project, adding that there’s ‘no stress’ regarding a new deal for the central midfielder, something that United fans will love to hear.

Given Pogba’s profile, stature and charismatic character – speculation has always suggested that the World Cup winner’s future was away from Old Trafford.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer building a fairly exciting project, it’s clear that the 27-year-old wishes to remain, as part of a side that have the potential to contend for the title in the next couple of years.

Mino Raiola exclusive to @SkySport @DiMarzio: “Pogba is key player for Man Utd, they’ve an important project and he’s 100% included. Man Utd will not accept any bid on this summer to sell Pogba. We’re going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress…” ? #MUFC #Pogba — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2020

Goal report that Pogba’s deal expires next summer, though the Red Devils hold an option to extend the contract by a further year, Raiola’s ‘no stress’ comment makes perfect sense considering this, United don’t exactly have to rush to tie down their biggest star.

United re-signed academy graduate Pogba in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89m, as per BBC Sport, with the ace enduring a fairly mixed spell since returning.

Pogba has already struck up a fine partnership with January recruit Bruno Fernandes, the Frenchman missed most of the season with a persistent ankle injury but recovered in time for the restart.