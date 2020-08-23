(Video) Alphonso Davies gives incredibly humble Champions League final post-match interview

Bayern Munich’s teenage sensation Alphonso Davies has given a genuinely humble post-match interview after his side beat French giants PSG 1-0 in tonight’s Champions League final.
The 19-year-old left-back has rose to the forefront of European football after enjoying an outstanding break-through campaign having featured in 42 games and been directly involved in 12 goals for the German title winners.
In his post-match interview earlier tonight the young Canadian admitted moments like the one he is experiecing now is something he could only dream of as a child and also went onto praise ‘goal machine’ team-mate Robert Lewandowski.
? .@AlphonsoDavies: – Moments like this, you dream of as a kid.
(@AndyMitten) pic.twitter.com/ejL5T6JvDx
— Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) August 23, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport