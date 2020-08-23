(Video) Bayern Munich team hilariously make star show off his muscles before trophy lift

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Corentin Tolisso hilariously made team-mate Leon Goretzka roll his sleeves up to show off his muscles before he took his turn to lift the Champions League trophy earlier tonight.

The 25-year-old commanding midfielder is known for his stunning muscular physic as he boasts some seriously impressive guns.

Leon Goretzka wins the ball.

Leon Goretzka plays the ball.

Kingsley Coman scores. Bayern Munich equalise with their midfield muscle man playing a key role. ? pic.twitter.com/fCmtx2OLMD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 6, 2020

After Goretzka’s side rose to beat French giants PSG 1-0 in tonight’s Champions League final, the German midfielder took his moment to lift the illustrious trophy, but not before a handful of his team-mates reminded him to show-off his biceps.

