(Video) Bayern Munich team hilariously make star show off his muscles before trophy lift

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Corentin Tolisso hilariously made team-mate Leon Goretzka roll his sleeves up to show off his muscles before he took his turn to lift the Champions League trophy earlier tonight.

The 25-year-old commanding midfielder is known for his stunning muscular physic as he boasts some seriously impressive guns.

After Goretzka’s side rose to beat French giants PSG 1-0 in tonight’s Champions League final, the German midfielder took his moment to lift the illustrious trophy, but not before a handful of his team-mates reminded him to show-off his biceps.

