Video: Defender linked with Man United scores for Monaco after an incredible first touch and finish

Manchester United FC
Admittedly alarm bells will be ringing if the best thing you can find about a centre back is their goal scoring ability, but this effort from Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile was outstanding today.

It actually sounds like he has a bit of a nightmare in the game, but he levelled things up here as he plucks the ball out of the air with a great touch and finish:

He’s only 19 so he is a bit raw, but he has shown that he’s good on the ball, he’s quick and aggressive and he could develop into a very fine defender.

Le10 Sport recently reported that Man United were leading the chase to sign him in a deal worth more than €30m, and at least he looks like he could be a threat in the opposition box.

