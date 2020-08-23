Video: Defender linked with Man United scores for Monaco after an incredible first touch and finish

Admittedly alarm bells will be ringing if the best thing you can find about a centre back is their goal scoring ability, but this effort from Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile was outstanding today.

It actually sounds like he has a bit of a nightmare in the game, but he levelled things up here as he plucks the ball out of the air with a great touch and finish:

Oh Badiashile le crack pic.twitter.com/NUDKDFpMMt — ?????????? ? RT MON EPINGLE ? (@Madrilene__) August 23, 2020

Pictures from TF

He’s only 19 so he is a bit raw, but he has shown that he’s good on the ball, he’s quick and aggressive and he could develop into a very fine defender.

Le10 Sport recently reported that Man United were leading the chase to sign him in a deal worth more than €30m, and at least he looks like he could be a threat in the opposition box.