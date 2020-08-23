(Video) Fabrizio Romano confirms Thiago Silva set to play last game for PSG as Premier League awaits

Paris Saint Germain centre-back and captain Thiago Silva is set to play his last ever game for the Ligue 1 champions tonight when he leads his side out for this season’s Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Silva, 35, is set for a last dance with the illustrious Premier League after his proposed move to Chelsea now looks nailed on after reportedly turning down an offer to play in Italy for Fiorentina.

As CaughtOffside reported earlier this week, the London club are preparing to welcome the experienced centre-back to London after a source told us that everyone at the club was “getting excited”.

In the latest update, leading journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the news that the 35-year-old is destined for England’s top-flight.

“This will be the last match for Thiago Silva as a Paris Saint-Germain player. He’s ready to leave and he’s in talks with Chelsea for a two-year contract.”@FabrizioRomano with the latest on Thiago Silva! pic.twitter.com/Ka1lEGUqB4 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js