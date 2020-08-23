Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez leaves Stuttgart ace with broken elbow after rough challenge

An incident from the 28th minute of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly win against Stuttgart has sparked serious controversy.

Reds defender Joe Gomez challenged Stuttgart’s Erik Thommy, the centre-back pushed/barged the winger into the advertising board, leaving the ace seriously injured.

The German outfit, who have just won promotion back to the Bundesliga, have already confirmed that Thommy has suffered a broken elbow, with the attacker to be sidelined for a ‘number of weeks’.

Gomez is by no means a dirty player but the England international’s use of what many would deem as excessive force for a pre-season game has ended with heartbreak.

