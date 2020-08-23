Video: Neuer makes a brilliant double save form Neymar in the Champions League Final

Sometimes you just see a player go through on goal and your mind automatically registers a goal before the shot was taken, and Neymar will be gutted that he’s not opened the scoring tonight.

Of course he does have the problem where he has to beat one of the best keepers in the world, and Manuel Neuer makes a great initial stop to deny Neymar, before getting back up and cutting out the attempted pass for the tap in:

Manuel Neuer with the BIG double save for Bayern against Neymar!#UCLfinalpic.twitter.com/rrZK7ujGCC — BT Sport (@btsport) August 23, 2020

Pictures from TUDN