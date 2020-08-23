(Video) PSG fans descend on French capital in support of their side’s first ever Champions League final

Paris Saint Germain fans have descended onto the streets in the French capital in support of their side as they go head-to-head against Bayern Munich in their first ever Champions League final tonight.

The Parisian’s have come out in their droves to show support for their side who are currently playing in Lisbon as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still permits fans from being inside the grounds.

The party atmosphere is well underway in France as the country’s sporting public eagerly await tonight’s winner.

In Paris, PSG fans are gearing up for the Champions’ League final. pic.twitter.com/QogfNAz16d — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 23, 2020

