(Video) PSG star in tears after crushing Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich

Paris Saint Germain star-man Neymar Jnr was spotted in tears after his side suffered a crushing 1-0 defeat in tonight’s Champions League final against German giants Bayern Munich.

Neymar, 27, was unable to save his side from inevitable defeat after Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game.

As both sides prepared for the routine collection of runners-up and winners medal including the famous trophy man, the world’s most expensive player couldn’t contain his emotions as he stood on the touchline in tears.

Neymar is in tears at the full-time whistle. Brilliant from David Alaba taking the time to console him ?#UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/BqAa0QAaAM — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 23, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport