(Video) PSG star in tears after crushing Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich

Champions League
Paris Saint Germain star-man Neymar Jnr was spotted in tears after his side suffered a crushing 1-0 defeat in tonight’s Champions League final against German giants Bayern Munich.

Neymar, 27, was unable to save his side from inevitable defeat after Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game.

As both sides prepared for the routine collection of runners-up and winners medal including the famous trophy man, the world’s most expensive player couldn’t contain his emotions as he stood on the touchline in tears.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

