Video: PSG’s Angel Di Maria uses lovely nutmeg to beat Bayern star Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich
In the 28th minute of tonight’s Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, Angel Di Maria pulled off a lovely bit of skill.

The experienced attacking midfielder had the ball on the right-wing and beat Bayern and Canada sensation Alphonso Davies with a stunning nutmeg.

Di Maria quite literally sold his man down the river by coming back inside to poke the ball through the full-back’s legs.

Davies is quickly emerging as one of the best left-backs in the world, not many players can say they’ve pulled off something like this to get the better of the 19-year-old.

