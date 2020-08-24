After losing out to Sevilla in the Europa League final, Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, could be forgiven for being a little down in the mouth.

An exciting final that was packed full of incident saw a Romelu Lukaku own goal late in the game as the only difference.

It was a disappointing way to end a season which had started so well, however, that’s in the past because Conte has something far more pressing on his plate.

According to The Times (subscription only) and cited by The Sun, the Italian has been in a London court trying to recover funds to the tune of £27m which he says he was scammed out of whilst manager of Chelsea.

The outlet notes Conte’s investment in Kidman Asset Management and he, along with seven other investors, is looking to take action against the company’s chief, Massimo Bochicchio.

Conte’s ire comes after failing to receive the financial returns he claims he’d been promised.

Bochicchio had seemingly produced a HSBC letter – he worked for them between 2006 – 2012 – to convince investors to part with their cash.

It was that letter that Conte had held up in court on Monday.

Bochicchio could go to jail if he is found to be in contempt of court, and then there’ll be little to no hope of Conte ever getting his money returned.