Arsenal legend paired with exciting return to club as coaching role opens up

After Freddie Ljungberg’s exit, Arsenal could reportedly go from one club legend to another as Dennis Bergkamp is being lined up to fill the assistant coach role.

The Dutchman enjoyed a stellar spell with the Gunners during his playing career, establishing himself as a club legend while winning major trophies.

SEE MORE: Arteta pushing Arsenal hierarchy to secure deal for Spaniard amid competition for signature

In turn, he remains a hugely popular figure at the Emirates, and it appears as though an opportunity may have opened up for him to return to north London.

According to The Sun, Arteta has set his sights on Bergkamp as a candidate to be an assistant coach after Ljungberg leaves.

It’s added that the Gunners icon would love the idea of a reunion as he has hinted at being open to it previously, and so time will tell if this is the role that could convince him to return to England.

Naturally, it would be a very popular decision with regards to the players and fans given what he means to the club, but it remains to be seen if the role is what he’s looking for at this stage of his career or if he’s holding out for something a little bigger.

It seems like an ideal job to walk into though to gain further experience and become part of the Arsenal set-up, and while the hope within the club will be that Arteta is in charge for a long time and brings success to the Emirates, Bergkamp could become a long-term consideration if he’s within the group and learning on the job.

The report above paints a positive picture that a reunion could materialise, but time will tell if it’s right for both parties and if they can reach an agreement to make it happen.