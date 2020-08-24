According to Italian outlet Calciomercato via L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain have identified Arsenal misfit Matteo Guendouzi as a possible alternative if they fail to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

It’s reported that the Ligue 1 powerhouses, who have just tasted Champions League heartbreak to Bayern Munich, wish to bolster their midfield ranks this summer, with Milinkovic-Savic the top target.

It’s added that Lazio’s high demands for the Serbian may lead to the Parisians eyeing other targets which include Guendouzi, Milan ace Ismael Bennacer and Spurs outcast Tanguy Ndombele.

Football.London first reported PSG as a possible destination for Guendouzi a while ago, with the ace’s poor discipline and behaviour leaving him out-of-favour with Mikel Arteta and transfer listed.

Guendouzi’s clash with countryman Neal Maupay in the defeat to Brighton has effectively led to the end of the promising midfielder’s career at Arsenal.

The Gunners should at least be able to net a significant profit on the 21-year-old, who they signed for £7m from Lorient in July 2018, as per Goal.

Guendouzi has made 82 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring once and chipping in with five assists.

Guendouzi has looked like quite an exciting talent for most of his time at Arsenal but the midfielder’s problematic attitude has ultimately spelled the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

PSG would be an ideal destination for the talent, a move back to his homeland could put the ace’s feet back on the ground and give him the platform to kick on and develop into a quality player.