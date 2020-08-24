Although the transfer window doesn’t officially close until October 5, it’s expected that most clubs will have done the majority of their business before the start of the 2020/21 campaign in just under three weeks time.

Chelsea have been the undoubted stars of this current window so far, though they have seen one of their brightest stars, Willian, leave for pastures new. Arsenal to be precise.

As the Brazilian shares an agent with Barcelona’s Phillipe Coutinho, it was expected that Coutinho, after an unhappy time at the Camp Nou followed by another in Germany, would look to make a clear break and a fresh start in north London, as reported by football.london.

However, with Barcelona signing Ronald Koeman as their new coach, it appears that Coutinho may have been afforded a reprieve.

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by the Daily Mail, the Dutchman called Coutinho on Monday morning to confirm to him that he is part of the plans for next season.

Coming so soon after his Champions League title whilst on-loan at Bayern Munich, the player has had two pieces of good news in quick succession.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will need to lick their wounds at missing out on a top target, and go again.