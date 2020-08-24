According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, with Leeds leading the race to sign Arsenal starlet Sam Greenwood, the Gunners will net an initial £1.5m from the promising attacker’s sale.

McGrath adds that this fee could rise to £3m with add-ons, this comes just hours after the Athletic (subscription required) reported that Leeds are hoping to complete the signing this week.

Whilst the Yorkshire outfit shelling out such a fee for a player that only has little experience of Under-23s football under his belt is an indicator of the ace’s talent, is this not a wise move by the Gunners?

Much has been made of Arsenal’s restricted transfer budget and overall difficult financial situation due to the pandemic, this would add some useful funds to the club.

Deal for #LUFC Leeds to sign Sam Greenwood from #Arsenal starting at £1.5m rising to £3m with add-ons for England U18 striker. They are leading race but others like him. #ManUtd and #ACMilan have watched him — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 24, 2020

Given that Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are Arsenal’s starting strikers for now, with the promising Eddie Nketiah backup, there’s clearly not a path to the first-team for Greenwood.

Greenwood joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2018, the ace is now playing Under-23s football after scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League.

The striker, who has represented England at Under-16s, 17s and 18s level, has scored once in five Premier League 2 (Under-23s) outings to date.

There’s every chance that Arsenal could rue this deal down the line if Greenwood lives up to his potential, but at this moment in time it seems like a fairly wise move.