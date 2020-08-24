Arteta pushing Arsenal hierarchy to secure deal for Spaniard amid competition for signature

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to secure a permanent deal for ex-loanee Dani Ceballos after his season with the Gunners last year.

The 24-year-old returned to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the campaign after his season-long deal came to an end, but there is significant speculation over his future still.

SEE MORE: Arsenal fans will love this as report details a key sacrifice that Gabriel is making to sign for the club

Given the competition for places at the Bernabeu, it could be difficult for him to force his way into Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI, and so an exit could still be an option on the table to allow him to build on his form at the Emirates.

As reported by Calciomercato, AC Milan are keen on the Spaniard as they look to bolster their own options in midfield, but it’s noted that Arteta is pushing Arsenal to wrap up a permanent deal which ensures that he returns to north London next season.

It’s suggested that Ceballos going back to Arsenal is the most likely outcome still, but time will tell if either Real Madrid convince him to stay as he’ll have a bigger role to play, or if Milan can strike a deal with both the reigning La Liga champions and the player himself to leave Arsenal disappointed.

The Gunners know first-hand what Ceballos can offer the team, and so with other areas to address this summer too, he could be a smart swoop to ensure they have enough quality and depth in that department to compete on multiple fronts next season and build on their FA Cup success.

Nevertheless, time will tell if they are still his top priority and first choice this summer, or if he will leave the door open to other possibilities including that of a switch to San Siro.