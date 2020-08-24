According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona remain undecided on Jean-Clair Todibo, the Frenchman’s sale seems to be hinging on the possible swoop for Manchester City’s Eric Garcia.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that Everton, AC Milan and Leicester are keen on the centre-back, with the Catalan outfit already having offers on the table for the €25m-rated defensive talent.

Former ball-playing sweeper Ronald Koeman has to refresh the side in central defence after being appointed as boss, with only Clement Lenglet seen as untransferable.

MD add that Barcelona’s prime focus is to sign former academy talent Garcia from Manchester City, with the Blaugrana already launching a €10m offer for the starlet.

€10m would be a relative bargain for the promising 19-year-old, who has already decided that he will not renew with Pep Guardiola’s current side, with the defender entering the final year of his contract.

Todibo’s future seems to be resting on whether Barcelona can convince City to part with Garcia this summer, the ace is Catalonia-bound, but may be resigned to joining on a free transfer in a year’s time.

It’s suggested that Todibo will remain at the club if a deal for Garcia isn’t secured ahead of next season.

Barcelona only have Gerard Pique, Lenglet (untransferable), out-of-favour and transfer listed Samuel Umtiti, as well as promising talent Ronaldo Araujo as centre-back options.

The Catalan outfit could miss out on the chance to net a massive profit on Todibo if they can’t manage to recruit a central defender this summer, MD report that the starlet was signed for just €1m.

Todibo has only made five first-team appearances for Barcelona, with the ace playing the full 90 minutes in just one of these outings.

Todibo did make 10 appearances during his time at Schalke but he failed to show consistency, he was shaky when the Bundesliga restarted and was then sidelined with an injury.