Barcelona starlet handed first senior international call-up after amazing breakthrough season

FC Barcelona
It has just been announced that Barcelona starlet Francisco Trincao has been called up to Portugal’s senior squad for the first time after an amazing breakthrough season.

The 20-year-old will be part of Portugal’s 25-man squad as they prepare to defend their UEFA Nations League title with opening clashes against Croatia and Sweden.

Trincao hasn’t featured for Barcelona yet, the Portuguese talent joined in a €31m deal in the January transfer window, as per the club’s official website.

The right-winger made his first-team debut for Braga at the end of the 18/19 season and earned a move to Barcelona with some fine performances this term.

Trincao has previously represented Portugal through Under-17s to Under-21s level.

Here’s Fernando Santos’ squad:

The 20-year-old was phenomenal for Braga this term, scoring nine times and providing an impressive 13 assists in 40 first-team appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona fans should be excited as the talent hit the next level once his move to the Blaugrana was announced, with six goals and seven assists from 18 outings after the deal was done.

According to Spanish publication Sport, new boss Ronald Koeman intends to use the highly-rated attacker in the first-team next season.

This is a wonderful moment for Trincao and yet another sign that the attacker is one of the most exciting talents around in European football right now.

