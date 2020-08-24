According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via RAC1, Ronald Koeman has informed Luis Suarez that he has no future with Barcelona, with the striker’s contract now set to be terminated.

It’s reported that new boss Koeman made it clear that Suarez is not in his plans for next season in a phone call this morning, this will serve as one of the major decisions as Barcelona shape up a rebuild.

Barcelona will now meet with the centre-forward’s lawyers to agree a settlement to end the Uruguayan superstar’s contract early, with Suarez’s deal expiring next summer.

The Catalan outfit signed Suarez from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 following the ace’s fallout from his World Cup antics, for a fee of £75m, as per BBC Sport.

Suarez has been a key player during his six years at the Camp Nou, with the talisman winning La Liga 4 times titles, the Copa del Rey 4 times and also the Champions League in 2014/15.

Whilst the last couple of seasons have been very difficult for pretty much every one of Barcelona’s big stars bar Lionel Messi, Suarez has cemented himself as one of the best strikers to play for the club.

Suarez is Barcelona’s third-highest scorer, the South American talisman has bagged 198 goals and chipped in with an impressive 109 assists in 283 appearances for the Blaugrana.

The star’s last goal for the La Liga powerhouses came in the embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Whilst Suarez still looks like a solid player, a major part of Koeman’s task in rebuilding the side will be to drastically cut the wage bill, there’s no surprise that a high-profile figure like Suarez is first on the block.