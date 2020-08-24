Menu

Bayer Leverkusen troll Neymar and fans after mistake following Bayern’s Champions League success

Bayer Leverkusen
It seems some couldn’t tell their Bayern’s from their Bayer’s on Sunday night as Leverkusen received praise for the hard work of those in Munich.

Bayern saw off Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final to emerge as champions of Europe, but it appears as though there was a bit of mix up for many, including PSG superstar Neymar.

As seen in the tweets below, Leverkusen trolled the Brazilian ace and a number of fans after they mistakenly sent congratulations their way after the game.

Perhaps it’s understandable for some fans and possibly it was just a little slip up from Neymar as he obviously knew who he was playing against, but the German side’s admin team never miss a beat and they have earned a reputation for being hilarious with their social media antics.

Well, they weren’t going to get this one slide and they ensured that they took advantage with a few cheeky tweets aimed at those guilty of the mishap…

