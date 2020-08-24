Chelsea expected to complete Havertz transfer by Friday as Leverkusen agree to €100m deal

According to German publication Bild, Leverkusen are set to agree to Chelsea’s offer for Kai Havertz, with the Blues tabling tabling a deal that could be worth a total of €100m.

Bild report that the west London outfit will pay an initial and guaranteed €80m for the 21-year-old, with a further €20m in potential add-ons part of the deal.

€10m of the bonuses are seen as very realistic, with these relating to Chelsea’s qualification and progress in the Champions League over the next five years – span of Havertz’s contract.

A further €10m will be attached to Chelsea’s success, with bonuses in place if the Blues triumph in competitions like the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Bild claim that all that’s left is for the contracts to be ‘drawn up and signed’, Leverkusen expect to have the transfer sealed by Friday, so Havertz doesn’t have to be tested for the Coronavirus when pre-season training begins on that date.

It was recently reported by a reliable source that the versatile attacker’s provisionally agreed a contract with Chelsea which will be worth a staggering total of €100m, including the signing-on fee.

Havertz scored 18 goals and contributed nine assists this season, the Germany international has been superb ever since he broke into Leverkusen’s first-team as a teenager.

Havertz can play as a central attacking midfielder, winger or even centre-forward. The Blues now seem to have nailed down the final piece of a newly-shaped free-flowing attack, with the additions of talisman Timo Werner and playmaker Hakim Ziyech already secured.