Chelsea target confirms exit to open door to switch to bolster key area in Lampard’s squad

Chelsea have been handed a major boost as reported target Thiago Silva confirmed on Sunday night that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 35-year-old’s contract with the French giants expires this summer, and after his side’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday night, he confirmed that it was his last game for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

“I’m sorry to leave Paris like this, it was my dream, the dream of the team to win the Champions League,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “I will not play next year with this shirt and I will certainly be a fan. Here was the last game, at PSG, it was a club decision that I accept. I am very happy with the 8 years I spent here, now I have to look for another team.

“What they say about Fiorentina is not true. My agent is talking to them and other teams, but nothing is signed. Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will understand the offers arrived and I will make the best decision for me and my family.”

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, the Brazilian stalwart is said to be a target for Chelsea and the Blues are ‘confident’ that they will land his signature in the coming days or weeks.

Given Silva’s comments above, it certainly seems as though that could now be the case, but naturally, there will be competition and so time will tell if Chelsea can fend off any rivals eyeing his signing too.

The Blues conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 10 sides in the standings.

Although they were able to secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League, that is a clear area in which they can improve and must do so in order to compete at the top level, and so Silva could now arrive to help shore things up at the back.

With his experience and quality, that is certainly what Lampard will be hoping for if a deal is reached, as he continues to try and strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.