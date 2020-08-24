Chelsea’s potentially unwise decision as part of Thiago Silva deal

Losing the Champions League final to Bayern Munich is probably not the way Thiago Silva envisaged his final appearance for Paris Saint-Germain would go.

The Brazilian and his team-mates gave a good account of themselves and were only undone by Kingsley Coman’s brilliant second-half header.

On another day, had Neymar and Kylian Mbappe taken their chances, the result might well have been in the French team’s favour, but it was not to be.

Silva now rides off into the sunset and it’s expected that he will be working under Frank Lampard next season at Chelsea.

For such an experienced and combative centre-back, to acquire him on a free transfer will be a real coup for the west Londoners.

However, the Daily Mirror report that Silva is about to put pen to paper on a two-year deal, rather than a potentially more sensible 12-month term.

More Stories / Latest News Man United prepare to raid European giants for £153m superstar target Video: Alphonso Davies’ reaction to being followed by Drake is solid gold ‘There has to be a change’ – Pundit stresses differences between Maguire and Sterling reporting

He will be 36 in less than a month, meaning that Silva will be almost 38 by the time his contract comes to an end.

There’s no doubting his quality, but just how diminished that will become over the next 24 months, only time will tell.