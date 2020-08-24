Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Jonathan Dinzeyi on a free transfer, the 20-year-old joins the Gunners following his release from cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Dinzeyi, a former international at Under-18s level for England, will be part of the Gunners’ Under-23s side this season.

The centre-back will certainly be a project for Arsenal to try and hone, with Dinzeyi only making 22 appearances for Spurs’ Under-23s in Premier League over the last three seasons.

This youth addition for Mikel Arteta’s side comes just as a reliable report suggests that Arsenal are close to selling one of their promising attacking talents to a fellow Premier League side this week.

It will be interesting to see how this addition goes down the club’s fans, who would be critical of the recruitment of a former player of their heated rivals, least of all one that made little impact for them.

It’s worth noting that the Gunners do need to seriously bolster their youth sides ahead of next season considering the amount of promising talents that have been promoted to the first-team recently.