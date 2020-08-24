Gabriel Magalhaes lands in England ahead of completing €30m transfer to Arsenal

Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has now landed at London Luton Airport, with the defender set to complete a transfer to Arsenal imminently.

An eagle-eyed Arsenal fan, that should offer out his smart detective services, tracked the Brazilian’s flight, with the 22-year-old flying in on a Brazilian private jet from Lille.

Well-regarded transfer insider Fabrizio Romano was called to confirm the update and he obliged, leaving the Gunners on the brink of completing their first senior signing of the summer.

Romano confirmed recently that the 6ft3 ace will join the Gunners in a deal worth a potential total of €30m, with the ace to pen a five-year contract.

yes ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

With a disappointing season leaving Arsenal to finish eighth in the Premier League, the Gunners are in need of bolstering their lacklustre defensive ranks ahead of next season.

Mikel Arteta’s steadied the backline a little since being appointed in December but the Spaniard needs much better defenders to help reestablish the Gunners as a Champions League side following years of mediocrity.

The capture of Gabriel could spark the beginning of an exciting partnership, with the Brazilian set to partner fellow Ligue 1 standout William Saliba in the heart of the defence, the French talent was signed by the Gunners last summer but remained on loan at boyhood club Saint-Etienne this season.