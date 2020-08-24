Menu

Highly-rated Arsenal star looks set to move to Premier League rivals this week

Mikel Arteta has been flexing his muscles at Arsenal again as he seeks to deliver on a belief that he can get the north Londoners back amongst the Premier League elite.

The Spaniard has already shown with a number of decisions that he’s made since taking the hot seat at the Emirates Stadium that he’s a person with clear ideas and a straightforward way of doing things.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is, at 22, a bright young prospect, but it seems that Arteta is ready to dispense with his services.

Indeed, Sky Sports note that the player would appear to be surplus to requirements, and to that end a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for about the £20m mark is said to be at an advanced stage.

David Ornstein, Arsenal correspondent for The Athletic, has even gone as far to say, via his official Twitter account, that the deal should be completed later this week.

It’s a sad end to Maitland-Niles’ time in north London, but a change of scenery may end up being a blessing in disguise.

