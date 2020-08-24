According to the Athletic (subscription required), with Leeds bolstering their academy ranks this summer, the Yorkshire outfit are planning the signature of Arsenal talent Sam Greenwood.

The Athletic claim that the 18-year-old will be recruited in a ‘six-figure’ deal, with the reporting adding that Leeds are hoping to seal the addition of promising forward this week.

Leeds have a wonderful youth system and it’s clear that the club are serious about taking their academy to the next level following the recruitment of several talents already this summer.

The Athletic report that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have so far signed Dani van den Heuvel (17) from Ajax, Codey Drameh (18) from Fulham, Joe Gelhardt (18) from Wigan and Charlie Allen (16) from Linfield.

Greenwood joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2018, the ace is now playing Under-23s football after scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League.

The striker, who has represented England at Under-16s, 17s and 18s level, has scored once in five Premier League 2 (Under-23s) outings to date.

The ace has also been fielded on the wing, the starlet will be hoping that a move to Leeds will allow him to eventually take a step into senior football quicker than he’d be able to at Arsenal.