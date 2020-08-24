Luis Suarez isn’t happy with Barcelona for this reason

Despite being the third top scorer in Barcelona’s history, it appears that Luis Suarez’s days at the Camp Nou are numbered.

According to Sport, new manager, Ronald Koeman, finally got round to talking with the Uruguayan on Monday, and the phone call apparently lasted less than a minute with the Dutchman spelling out that Suarez had no future at the club.

The outlet go on to say that the centre-forward has no intention of causing trouble for the Catalans, but he is none too happy.

Koeman would appear to be spared his ire, one would expect because of the direct nature of the conversation.

However, president Josep Maria Bartomeu has, according to Sport, not been in touch with the player since the rumours that Suarez could be on his way first came out into the public domain.

For someone who has been, behind Lionel Messi, one of the most consistent performers over the last few years for the club, to be ushering him of a side door so to speak, isn’t really the way to be treating him.

With two years left on his contract too, it remains to be seen how easily it will be to move him on.