It appears to be now or never for Manchester United if they are to tempt one particular talent into their ranks.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati came to everyone’s attention after a fantastic first season in La Liga, breaking multiple records in the process, however, a recent changing of agents could be significant.

Previously represented by Lionel Messi’s brother, Ansu is now being taken care of by super agent, Jorge Mendes, and since the switch, rumours of a £153m move to the Old Trafford outfit have surfaced.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by The Sun, United are preparing a bid to match Fati’s current release clause before it increases to a mouth-watering £360m.

At just 17 years of age, Ansu is already considered to be one of the jewels in Barcelona’s crown and a potential successor to Messi.

Whilst it’s fairly clear that they won’t take kindly at all to any club coming after their best players, as with any other player if Fati’s buyout clause is met then there’s little the Catalans can do.