It’s been quite the summer for Newcastle United and their supporters after a potential takeover deal fell through and with it, the potential for big changes at St. James’ Park.

As it is with just under three weeks until the 2020/21 Premier League campaign begins, the Magpies are still owned by Mike Ashley and are therefore still in much the same financial position as they were before talks began.

Unfortunately, that means that some players will probably have to be sacrificed, not to mention those that see their future away from the north east in any event.

One of the latter is expected to be former Arsenal player, Issac Hayden.

According to the Daily Star, the highly-rated midfielder, who has been one of Steve Bruce’s most consistent players over the past year, is set to run down the final year of his contract.

Having commuted from the south, where his family live, to Newcastle, the Daily Star suggest that a move back down south, with West Ham and Crystal Palace showing an interest, will suit the player.

Brighton and Hove Albion are also thought to be keen, and in the knowledge that they won’t get a penny for him in a year’s time, Bruce may have his hands tied behind his back and have to let the player leave this summer for an agreeable fee.

One step forward, two back for Newcastle.