Opinion: Barcelona’s sly attempts to influence Lionel Messi’s future are cheap and desperate

According to the Metro via Argentinean outlet Clarin, Lionel Messi has been left angered after details of his talks with new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman were published in the media.

RAC1’s reports detailed that Messi informed the Dutchman that he’s considering leaving the Blaugrana due to the club’s dire situation right now.

Nothing typified that status more than the embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, which has ultimately sparked Koeman’s appointment and the beginnings of a vast rebuild.

Shortly after this was published, ESPN learned that some of Barcelona’s hierarchy would consider Messi’s sale, this all seems like a cheap ploy to attempt to tarnish the star’s standing with the fans.

ESPN added that further talks between the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and Koeman are planned, as it stands Messi can leave on a free next summer if a new contract isn’t agreed.

It seems as though Messi is being pressured to commit his future to the Blaugrana due to his iconic status at the club, but this is a foolish ploy from the Catalan outfit’s hierarchy.

However powerful Barcelona’s high-ranking board members think they may be – they are simply stupid if they think that they’ll turn the fans’ opinions on the club’s and arguably the world’s greatest player ever.

Messi showed no signs of slowing down this season with 31 goals and 26 assists across all competitions, but Barcelona failed to win any major honours after a collapse in the Copa del Rey was followed by the side losing the title race from pole position as well as being kicked out of the UCL.

It’s clear that there’s still major discontent throughout the club and a serious shake-up is needed in order to reestablish the Catalan outfit as one of the best teams in world football.