Real Madrid put €20m price-tag on ace as Euro giants consider swoop

AC Milan are reportedly interested in Real Madrid ace Oscar Rodriguez, but they’ll have to splash out for him as it’s suggested he has a €20m asking price.

The 22-year-old joined Leganes on a two-year loan deal in 2018 and so will return to the Bernabeu this summer, and he did impress last season with nine goals and two assists in 32 appearances.

With his versatility allowing him to play in various roles in the final third, he could be a useful option to have for Zinedine Zidane having now gained some experience, but there is also seemingly the option of trying to cash in on him this summer.

As reported by Calciomercato, the Spaniard is on Milan’s transfer radar as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign, but it’s added that Rodriguez has a price-tag of €20m.

It remains to be seen if that’s enough to put the Italian giants off and to force them to look elsewhere given that is a significant fee for a player who has yet to prove himself consistently at the top level, but the Rossoneri are seemingly assessing their options and will look to strengthen where possible in the coming weeks.

With so many attacking options available to Zidane, Real Madrid will surely be eager to offload some players and not only make space in the squad but also raise funds for signings that the French tactician feels the reigning La Liga champions might need.

Currently, he already has Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Gareth Bale, Isco and James Rodriguez in the squad, and so for Oscar Rodriguez, he may well be looking at the situation and considering an exit as the best possible option to ensure he can build on his playing time and progress over the last two years.