Thiago Silva agrees to join Chelsea on a free, Blues expected to complete transfer within a week

According to French television channel Telefoot, Thiago Silva has now agreed to join Chelsea on a free transfer following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva confirmed after last night’s Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich that he would be leaving the Parisians after eight years, with Chelsea mooted as the star’s prime destination.

Telefoot claim that Silva has now agreed to join Frank Lampard’s side, with a deal expected to be completed within a week as there are still details to iron out.

Silva will turn 36 years old in the very early stages of next season, but the Brazilian could be the ideal experienced figure to steady Chelsea’s lacklustre backline.

?EXCLU MERCATO ?#ThiagoSilva a donné son accord pour Chelsea ! Au lendemain de la défaite du #PSG en finale de la Ligue des champions, le Brésilien va rejoindre le club londonien, selon nos informations ?Des détails à régler mais signature dans la semaine#TelefootLaChaine pic.twitter.com/4Lc5PaZqB3 — TELEFOOT LA CHAINE DU FOOT (@telefoot_chaine) August 24, 2020

Sky Sports recently reported that the Brazilian would sign a one-year deal with the west London outfit.

Shoring up the defence should be Chelsea’s main priority ahead of next season, with the Blues conceding the most goals of any side that finished in the top-half of the Premier League.

Given that the Blues boast younger defenders like Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen, Silva would be an ideal option to partner them.

It’s clear that the side need more experience and a much calmer presence in the heart of their defence.