Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire, clearly didn’t have the best of holidays in Mykonos, after being arrested for his part in an alleged brawl with a group of people that apparently included undercover police officers.
The Sun report that the incident was sparked by Maguire’s sister being stabbed with a metal straw after turning down the advances of an Albanian man, and the melee also was said to involve the player’s brother, Joe.
After attending a court in Syros on Saturday Maguire flew home, and The Sun are now reporting that Joe Maguire will be named as a co-defendant in the secondary court case that’s due to take place on Tuesday, and which neither Maguire brothers will be required to attend.
It’s the latest blow for the Man United centre-back although he will still have the wrath of both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate to deal with once he returns to action.
After such a high-profile and embarrassing incident, it really wouldn’t be a surprise to see him lose his club captaincy and his place in the national side.