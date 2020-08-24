Bayern Munich starlet Alphonso Davies was going through his media duties after the Champions League final but was abruptly disrupted by his teammates.

The reigning Bundesliga champions saw off Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece finale on Sunday night, with a 1-0 win enough to secure another European triumph.

Davies, 19, has been a pivotal part of their success with his fine performances in defence, and he was busy looking back on what has been a fantastic year for him and the club when talking to BT Sport after the game.

However, as seen in the video below, his interview was gatecrashed by his Bayern teammates as he was soaked with water from all angles as he had to temporarily end his chat with Des Kelly as he disappeared off screen.

Fortunately though, he was able to quickly recompose himself and continue the interview as he apologised before continuing his answer to the previous question, and he has certainly come across as a great guy coupled with being a top footballer too.

It’s been quite the season, and we’ll expect much more from Davies in the coming years…