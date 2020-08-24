His team had just won the Champions League and at 19 years of age, Alphonso Davies can lay claim to playing a full part in Bayern Munich’s perfect European campaign.

By any measure, winning the premier European football tournament should’ve made it the best night of his young life by some distance, but it was what happened after the game that will have cemented this day in Davies’ mind forever.

Peering down at his mobile phone, the knowledge that music star, Drake, had just followed him on social media, sent him into orbit. His reaction is just brilliant.