Video: Dimitri Payet trolls PSG after Champions League loss

It would appear that not everyone in French football is unhappy about Paris Saint-Germain not being able to bring the Champions League trophy home.
Despite a better than expected performance from Thomas Tuchel’s side, they just came up short against Bayern Munich, and Dimitri Payet couldn’t resist taking the opportunity to have a dig at Marseille’s biggest rivals.
Showing the PSG shirt with a star which appeared to be above it – to indicate a Champions League win – Payet then wags his finger in front of the camera and slides the shirt out of focus to show the Marseille shirt, complete with the star, that was behind it.
Une histoire ??
Un club @OM_Officiel
Une ville @marseille #AJamaisLesPremiers pic.twitter.com/5cbhGfbT2H
— Dimitri Payet (@dimpayet17) August 23, 2020