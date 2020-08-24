Menu

Video: Dimitri Payet trolls PSG after Champions League loss

Champions League
It would appear that not everyone in French football is unhappy about Paris Saint-Germain not being able to bring the Champions League trophy home.

Despite a better than expected performance from Thomas Tuchel’s side, they just came up short against Bayern Munich, and Dimitri Payet couldn’t resist taking the opportunity to have a dig at Marseille’s biggest rivals.

Showing the PSG shirt with a star which appeared to be above it – to indicate a Champions League win – Payet then wags his finger in front of the camera and slides the shirt out of focus to show the Marseille shirt, complete with the star, that was behind it.

