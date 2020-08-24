Video: Thomas Tuchel’s priceless reaction to question on PSG’s touted interest in Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about possible interest in Lionel Messi and he couldn’t help but have a chuckle over the question.

Speculation has linked the Argentine icon with an exit from the Camp Nou this summer following on from their bitterly disappointing campaign which ended in humiliating fashion against Bayern earlier this month.

SEE MORE: (Video) PSG star in tears after crushing Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich

Given their financial muscle and ability to compete for major honours, PSG would arguably be a more realistic option for Messi if he were to move on ahead of next season, but Tuchel isn’t seemingly expecting any blockbuster move in the coming weeks.

As seen in the video below, BT Sport’s Des Kelly asked him about transfer plans this summer and dropped Messi’s name into the equation, and that in turn drew laughter from the German tactician before he added, ‘he’s very welcome’.

Just seconds later, he also notes, ‘which coach says no to Messi?’ as he continues to fight back his laughter, but he ends on a more sincere note and insists that he believes that the superstar will stay with Barcelona given his allegiance and connection with the club which has been formed over so many years now.

It’s hard to disagree with him on this one as it’s difficult to see Messi leaving the Catalan giants, but naturally, if he does, Tuchel will be hoping that PSG are in contention to sign him.