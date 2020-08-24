What Philippe Coutinho said on his Barcelona future ahead of end of loan spell with Bayern

Philippe Coutinho has kept his options open as he prepares to return to Barcelona following his loan stint with Bayern Munich this season.

It has been a successful year for the Brazilian as the Bavarian giants added the Champions League to their domestic honours on Sunday night, seeing off Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

However, with his spell with the reigning Bundesliga champions coming to an end, he will now head back to Barcelona where a decision over his future will be needed.

Ronald Koeman was appointed as Quique Setien’s replacement last week, and so the pair will no doubt look to sit down and discuss the plan moving forward and to determine whether or not Coutinho is part of that Barcelona vision under the Dutch tactician.

“I have not thought about that. Until now I was only thinking about the final. Now I have to go back. What I can say is that I want to work and succeed and we’ll see what happens,” the Brazilian playmaker is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

It’s added that Koeman is expected to tell him that he wants him to stay at the Camp Nou next season and be part of his squad, and so that is a positive start between the pair.

However, much will also depend on Coutinho’s desire to try again to prove his worth for the Catalan giants after he endured an underwhelming stint previously which in turn resulted in the decision to ship him out on loan.

Nevertheless, with new management and perhaps plans to make him a central figure in the side, he could yet have a chance to prove his true worth at Barcelona and so much will now depend on the discussions noted in the report above between the attacking ace and Koeman.