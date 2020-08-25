Agreement reached: Liverpool and Bayern agree terms on Thiago Alcantara transfer

It was widely expected that Liverpool’s efforts to sign Thiago Alcantara would ramp up after the Champions League final, and it looks like things could be done pretty soon.

He’s been a key part of the Bayern midfield for years and he was instrumental in their victory over PSG on Sunday, but he’s also 29 so this is the ideal time for him to chase one final transfer.

While the rumours have been flying around for weeks, it’s now been suggested that an agreement has been reached between the clubs for his transfer:

Liverpool e Bayern se aproximam de acordo pela transferência de Thiago https://t.co/zVIrAfKT7F — UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) August 25, 2020

The report doesn’t indicate that there’s likely to be any issues when it comes to agreeing personal terms, so it looks like he could be a Liverpool player very soon.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how he gets on because he’s completely different to the other players at the club, while he’ll also give the team a genuine world class playmaker in the centre of the pitch.

He’ll need to learn how to fit into the system but he should be good enough to handle that, so this could make Liverpool even more formidable next season.