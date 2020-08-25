“All my support”: Legendary Barcelona captain gives Lionel Messi his blessing to leave

It’s likely that we’re going to see some very different reactions from Barcelona fans in the next few days, and it will probably separate the plastic ones from the genuine ones.

You cannot deny that Lionel Messi has given his career and even his life to doing great things and winning so many trophies for the club, so the classy thing to do is wish him well even if it hurts.

Reports from Spain have confirmed that he’s told the club he wants to go, so it will be interesting to see what happens next:

Ojo !!! Leo Messi acaba de comunicar al Barcelona vía burofax que quiere abandonar el club. El jugador argentino se acogería a la cláusula que le permite rescindir el contrato unilateralmente. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 25, 2020

The glory hunting fans will kick and scream in the knowledge that they probably won’t see any silverware for a while, but the reaction of Carles Puyol shows true class and his example needs to be followed:

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

He says “respect and admiration Leo. All my support friend” and that’s really how it should be.

As time passes he will be remembered as the greatest Barcelona player of all time and the heartbreak will subside, but the fans are probably going to have to see him playing for a top European side for a year or two – and that’s going to hurt.