I think we can all agree that the Lionel Messi stories are going to get crazy over the next few days, but it’s starting to look like he’s going to leave on bad terms.

Football Espana confirmed that Messi has told Barcelona that he plans to leave the club, but they also suggested that he was looking to activate a break clause in his contract which would allow him to go for free.

A lot of the fall out from this is going to revolve around senior figures at the club who will be aware that this could tarnish their legacy, so nobody is going to want to be remembered as the man who oversaw Lionel Messi leaving the club for free.

It even looks like this is going to end up in court, with a later report claiming that Barcelona want someone to activate his €700m release clause to let him go:

#FCBarcelona va a llevar a los tribunales a #Messi, se van a mantener firmes en la cláusula de 700 millones. — Veronica Brunati ? (@verobrunati) August 25, 2020

Perhaps an agreement can be found somewhere in the middle where someone comes in with an offer that Barca find acceptable, but if not, this could get very “Messi” indeed.