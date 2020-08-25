According to the MailOnline, Arsenal have stopped Monaco in their tracks after an an approach to sign promising youngster Emile Smith Rowe in a permanent deal.

Former Spurs and Southampton chief Paul Mitchell now being with the French side seems to explain their interest in the 20-year-old Englishman.

Mitchell is certainly an admirer of the versatile midfielder as he was behind RB Leipzig’s move for the ace when he showed promise during a loan spell in the second-half of the 18/19 season.

The England youth international was superb for Huddersfield last season after joining on loan in January, with the Mail adding that has sparked loan interest from Fulham and Leeds, as well as a permanent deal being eyed by Crystal Palace.

The Mail report that Arsenal value the ace at between £10-15m, but Football.London reported recently that Mikel Arteta wants to integrate Smith Rowe into the first-team next season.

The Mail suggest that Arsenal’s need to raise some funds means that a departure for Smith Rowe can’t be ruled out at this moment in time.

Smith Rowe came through the ranks at Arsenal as a winger but looked very impressive for Huddersfield in a primarily central midfield role this term, contributing two goals and three assists.

Smith Rowe has made 12 first-team appearances for the Gunners, largely in cup competitions, scoring three goals, the youngster’s senior debut came at the start of the 18/19 campaign.

It would certainly be worthwhile for Arsenal to keep hold of the talent despite the interest given Smith Rowe’s versatility, he can be deployed on the flanks or in an attacking or traditional central midfield role.

With the Gunners’ shaping up for a massive overhaul of their squad this summer, having a player that can be called on in several different positions would be ideal.