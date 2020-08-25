Atletico Madrid identify three players to offer in a swap deal for Arsenal star

A swap deal only makes sense if both sides actually want a player of similar value from the other team, and there could be an obvious solution in Atletico Madrid’s chase to sign Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Atleti midfielder Thomas Partey all summer so a simple exchange of the two players sounds like a fair deal.

Unfortunately for Arsenal Marca have reported on the latest with Atletico’s chase for Lacazette, and it’s just not on the table.

It’s actually suggested that Atleti have identified three players that they would be willing to exchange, but they are Thomas Lemar, Vitolo or Angel Correa.

They even address Arsenal’s reported interest in the Ghanaian midfielder, but they suggest that the Spanish side have no interest in letting him go anywhere.

The three players that are touted for a swap deal would all be decent squad players for Arsenal, but they aren’t as good as Lacazette so you have to think Atleti would need to pay some money to make this happen.

Marca also point out that Atleti tried to sign Lacazette from Lyon back in 2017 and even had a verbal agreement with him, but a transfer ban ruined their chances of getting the deal over the line.

Arsenal can use that long held interest to their advantage and should be able to get a good return for the Frenchman if they decide to let him go, but clearly Thomas Partey won’t be going the other way