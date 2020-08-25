Menu

Attacking talent appears to confirm transfer to Liverpool with social media activity

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Ethiopian-German talent Melkamu Frauendorf appears to have confirmed a transfer to Liverpool by adding the Premier League champions’ account to his bio on Instagram.

The Mirror report that Frauendorf has joined Liverpool after his youth contract with the Bundesliga outfit expired, meaning the Reds may have landed the ace on a free or for a nominal compensation fee.

The 16-year-old’s Instagram account now tags in Liverpool, as well as suggesting that the attacking midfielder is in fact a Nike athlete.

Frauendorf has scored seven goals and registered five assists for Hoffenheim’s Under-17s in 39 appearances, the ace can also feature on the left-wing.

Frauendorf is capped at Under-15s and 16s level for Germany.

More Stories / Latest News
Exit touted: Man Utd ace tipped to secure another loan move for next season
Concern for Barcelona as rivals plot possible ambitious swoop for influential figure
Chelsea offered chance to snap up top talent, four-year deal touted for starlet

The fact that one of Liverpool’s other recent youth additions follows Frauendorf also further confirms that a move has been sealed.

This is likely the most formal sign to Liverpool fans that a deal is done, as clubs don’t often formally announce the signings of younger talents.

More Stories Hoffenheim Melkamu Frauendorf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.