Ethiopian-German talent Melkamu Frauendorf appears to have confirmed a transfer to Liverpool by adding the Premier League champions’ account to his bio on Instagram.

The Mirror report that Frauendorf has joined Liverpool after his youth contract with the Bundesliga outfit expired, meaning the Reds may have landed the ace on a free or for a nominal compensation fee.

The 16-year-old’s Instagram account now tags in Liverpool, as well as suggesting that the attacking midfielder is in fact a Nike athlete.

Frauendorf has scored seven goals and registered five assists for Hoffenheim’s Under-17s in 39 appearances, the ace can also feature on the left-wing.

Frauendorf is capped at Under-15s and 16s level for Germany.

??UPDATE: Reported #LFC target Melkamu Frauendorf has updated his Instagram bio and included Liverpool in it. It appears as the 16-year old German attacking midfielder will join the Reds after interest in him was reported couple of months ago. ?: @BenBocsak https://t.co/6aSGqrMkyA pic.twitter.com/xxyOcVuBZ1 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 24, 2020

Apparent Liverpool target Melkamu Frauendorf looks to have joined the Reds. His Instagram bio now includes Liverpool in it. The 16-year old German attacking midfielder will seemingly join the English Champions from Hoffenheim. The Reds interest was reported months ago pic.twitter.com/6EdOS75WTK — Added Liverpool (@LiverpoolAdded) August 24, 2020

The fact that one of Liverpool’s other recent youth additions follows Frauendorf also further confirms that a move has been sealed.

This is likely the most formal sign to Liverpool fans that a deal is done, as clubs don’t often formally announce the signings of younger talents.