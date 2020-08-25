Barcelona to ask key quartet to review current contracts in hint at wage cuts

Barcelona are reportedly set to ask a group of four key players to review their current contracts with the club as they look to cut costs this summer.

The Catalan giants are looking to bounce back from a disastrous campaign in many ways after they surrendered their La Liga crown and were embarrassed in the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

SEE MORE: Concern for Barcelona as rivals plot possible ambitious swoop for influential figure

Ronald Koeman is the new man in charge to try and steady the ship and get them moving in the right direction again, and it could result in changes to the playing squad too.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the club could ask Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto to review their current contracts which suggests that they want them to take wage cuts amid the economic blow resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen if the quartet are willing to do that, but with question marks hanging over a number of top players at the club this summer, it could also raise doubts over their respective futures if they aren’t willing to accept a lesser deal.

With one of the biggest wage bills in Europe, Barcelona have to address it this summer and particularly if they wish to secure more financial flexibility when it comes to signing new players and offering them appealing personal terms, they will need to start by cutting their current costs.

That could lead to exits with a string of other stalwarts being paired with a departure this summer, but it appears as though any one of the four named above could also be considering their options if they don’t wish to take a pay cut and stay at the Camp Nou.