According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea are actually close to signing Malang Sarr on a five-year contract, despite earlier reports (via the Metro) that the ace’s deal would span 4 years.

It was reported a few days ago that the Blues were in talks to sign the centre-back after on a free transfer following Sarr’s departure from Nice.

It’s claimed that Frank Lampard’s side will immediately loan out the 21-year-old if he’s signed, which may come as a surprise to some supporters who would hope for Sarr to challenge in the first-team.

The fact that the most recent update from well-regarded Ornstein suggests that Sarr’s contract will be a year longer than initially expected gives Chelsea further long-term security on a promising talent.

Chelsea’s extraordinary recruitment drive looks set to continue – hearing France U21 centre-back Malang Sarr close to signing. Terms not complete yet but sounds like 5y deal. Free agent after Nice contract ended. @liam_twomey on #CFC defence @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/828IMCt1Ph — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 25, 2020

Sarr was a solid player for boyhood club Nice after coming through their academy ranks a few years ago, but the talent has left after failing to agree a new contract with the French outfit.

Sarr, who has won over 40 youth caps from Under-16s to 21s level for France, is comfortable on the ball, which will be ideal as top sides have moved to ensure their stoppers are ball-players in recent years.

The youngster made 19 league appearances this season as Nice finished 5th in the French top-flight, with the Frenchman boasting a total of 119 first-team appearances in his career to date.

Chelsea’s current centre-back options are Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta and Fikayo Tomori.

The Blues are expected to bolster their lacklustre defensive ranks with the addition of the experienced Thiago Silva on a free transfer, whilst the Telegraph (subscription required), suggest Tomori will be sent out on loan for the upcoming season.

Securing the signature of an exciting talent like Sarr on a free transfer would no doubt be bargain for any top side, Chelsea are on the brink of recruiting someone that could play a key role in the near future.